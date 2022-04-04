Gary Rowett shares update on Millwall midfielder ahead of club’s clash with Swansea

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Ryan Leonard is available for selection for the club’s clash with Swansea City on Tuesday.

Leonard has not featured for the Lions since their clash with Middlesbrough in November due to a serious ankle injury.

The midfielder recently stepped up his road to recovery by participating in the club’s Under-23 clash with Peterborough United last Friday.

Whereas Millwall’s showdown with Luton Town at the weekend came too soon for Leonard, he could make his long-awaited return to action tomorrow.

In the absence of Leonard, the Lions were forced to settle for a point as a late own-goal by Jake Cooper allowed Luton to level proceedings at Kenilworth Road.

Millwall will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Swansea at The Den.

The Lions know that they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Russell Martin’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Cardiff City.

Ahead of this game, Rowett has shared an update on Leonard.

Speaking to News at Den about the midfielder, Rowett said: “I don’t think it comes too soon for Lenny.

“He got good game-time in the week and that was why we did it, because it was the last opportunity.

“He would be available if we choose to go down that route.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Leonard could feature for Millwall on Tuesday if they need to turn to him for inspiration in this fixture.

Whereas it would be a surprise if the midfielder is handed a start against the Jacks due to the fact that he has been out for a considerable period of time, there is no reason why he cannot make a difference as a substitute.

Before picking up his injury, Leonard managed to provide assists for his team-mates in the club’s victories over Sheffield United, Stoke City and Reading earlier this season.

By producing another impressive attacking display tomorrow, Leonard could potentially help Millwall seal all three points in front of their fans.