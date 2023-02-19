Gary Rowett shares concerning update on influential Millwall figure as Burnley clash looms

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Billy Mitchell has sustained damage to his ligaments in his ankle and is expected to be out of action for a considerable period of time.

Mitchell is set to see a specialist to discover the full extent of his injury.

The 21-year-old missed the Lions’ meeting with Sheffield United as a result of this particular issue.

In the absence of Mitchell, Rowett opted to utilise George Saville and Jamie Shackleton in the heart of midfield at The Den.

Millwall went on to secure an impressive victory over the Blades yesterday as Tom Bradshaw netted a hat-trick.

As a result of their 3-2 win, the Lions moved into the play-off places in the Championship.

Depending on the outcome of results elsewhere, Millwall could potentially climb up to fourth in the table if they beat league leaders Burnley on Tuesday.

The Lions will need to be firing on all cylinders in this fixture as the Clarets have only suffered two defeats at this level during the current campaign.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Rowett has shared an update on Mitchell.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said: “With Billy, it looks a little bit similar to Mason [Bennett, who also recently injured his ankle] but until the specialist has seen him, we won’t know the exact outcome.

“There’s definite damage to his ligaments, damage to his ankle.

“I don’t think he’ll be back anytime soon, regardless, but we’ll await the outcome.”

The Verdict

This is a concerning update for Millwall as they are set to be unable to turn to Mitchell for inspiration as a result of this issue.

The midfielder has established himself as an influential member of the club’s squad this season and thus will be missed in the coming weeks as the Lions aim to maintain a push for a play-off place.

During the 29 league fixtures that he has participated in, Mitchell has made 1.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 41.1 passes per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship.

Rowett will be hoping that the likes of Saville, Shackleton and Ryan Leonard will be able to fill the void left by Mitchell while the midfielder recovers from his injury.