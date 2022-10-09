Gary Rowett sets out Millwall’s aims for the season

Following a fairly strong season last year, Millwall will have been hoping to build on that this season and push towards the play-offs.

However, their season has got off to a bit a slower start and with some inconsistent results, they currently sit 13th in the league but only four points from the play-offs.

Gary Rowett’s side made the long trip to a struggling Middlesbrough yesterday and came away vicious with a 2-0 win thanks to two gaols from summer signing Zian Flemming.

Having last won three games ago, it will be important for the Lions to back up this result next weekend as they prepare to face Bristol City.

However, Rowett has insisted that his side’s goals haven’t changed this season and looking towards the top six remains the plan as he told London News Online: “Listen, if I looked where we were at this stage of the season in the last three years then I imagine we’re probably no better off than we are now – if not a few points poorer.

“It’s about building consistency and not letting those wins affect you. It’s about bouncing back. You’ve just got to stay in the pack in this division.

“We haven got the budget or infrastructure to be greedy enough to say we should be in the top two. I don’t think that’s something we should say. That’s not to say we don’t want to get somewhere close, but I don’t think we should be saying that.

“What we should be saying is that we want to be challenging for that top six again, with a fair wind and a few people in form then maybe we have a fair chance of getting in that – just like Luton and Barnsley have done in recent seasons. That’s where I see us.

“A win and a draw in our last two games, one away and one at home, gives us a chance.

“It’s a marathon – but hopefully we don’t cramp up at 20 miles [like Rowett during the London Marathon].”

The Verdict:

Millwall have definitely lacked consistency this season and if they are going to progress up the table this season then that is something that needs to be improved soon.

However, when you look at the table and see how close Rowett’s side are to the top six, a few positive results could change things for them and they will be looking up.

The boss is right in saying that his side are not a top two especially with some of the teams currently in this league. However, they have already shown an ability to push up the table and there’s no reason why top six doesn’t remain a realistic target for them this season.