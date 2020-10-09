Gary Rowett rules out strengthening in one position at Millwall as transfer deadline looms

Gary Rowett has admitted that Millwall won’t be looking to add another goalkeeper to his ranks – in a bid to let Frank Fielding prove his fitness.

Signed by former boss Neil Harris, Fielding started the Lions’ opening day game against Preston 12 months ago, but suffered a quad injury during the first-half and was replaced by Bartosz Bialkowski, whose played every minute of Championship football since.

As for Fielding, he hasn’t featured competitively since that game, although he has turned out twice for Millwall’s Under-23s in recent weeks – including Tuesday’s defeat at Charlton.

Prior to the 32-year-old’s recovery, Rowett was forced to use youngster Joe Wright on the bench for their opening two matches against Stoke and Rotherham, before Fielding returned to the squad against Brentford.

Following Fielding’s injury last season, Millwall signed experience-goalkeeper Luke Steele as cover, whose two appearances both came in the EFL Cup, although Rowett would rather give Fielding the opportunity to challenge Bialkowski this time around.

“It was always one that we were looking at before Frankie had started training,” the Lions boss told NewsatDen.

“The reason we weren’t desperate and the reason we didn’t dive in with anything was because imminently we knew that we could end up with three senior keepers and two young keepers.

“That’s where we stand at the moment. Of course, Frankie’s not quite match fit, not quite match sharp because he’s missed a lot of football.

“He’s played under-23 football and we’re trying to get his fitness that way. We’re more than happy – touch wood – that it will save us having to go into the market, certainly short term.

“We’re quite pleased with that and hopefully Frankie can have a bit of fortune and stay injury-free.”

The Verdict

Fielding appears to be proving his fitness after coming through two runouts for the Under-23s unscathed in recent weeks, which means signing another goalkeeper seems unnecessary at present.

If Fielding was to suffer another setback, then Rowett can always use call upon the emergency loan system like he did with Steele twice last season and bring in an experienced back-up.