Gary Rowett reveals who could replace Mason Bennett for Millwall against Derby County

Gary Rowett has hinted that winger Connor Mahoney could replace the ineligible Mason Bennett for Millwall’s crucial top-six clash against Derby County at The Den on Saturday.

The on-loan Rams forward cannot face his parent side this weekend, meaning the Lions boss will have a big decision to make in terms of who starts in place of Bennett after last Friday’s impressive victory at Nottingham Forest, which moved Millwall two points adrift of the play-offs.

Rowett started with 4-4-1-1 at the City Ground and will have to decide whether to bring in one of Tom Bradshaw or Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who have been short of goalscoring form, to partner Matt Smith, who is a certainty to start after his treble against Forest or look elsewhere.

Aiden O’Brien is another option to play just behind Smith or even wide left, but Rowett has suggested that Mahoney could fill the void left by Bennett.

Rowett told News at Den: “We certainly have to make a choice there with Mason out. The likes of Bradders [Tom Bradshaw], Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson], Connor [Mahoney], Fergie [Shane Ferguson] will all be vying for those positions.”

“Connor was unfortunate not to start against Forest. He started against Bristol and performed quite well, then he’s out the next game, so it’s difficult for him.

“We’ve had to do that in certain games because sometimes tactically we need a certain thing in the game to win it. It proved to be the right decision against Forest, just as it was not to go 5-2-3, just as it was to start Smudge [Matt Smith]. There are so many things that go into the decision-making.

“I’d like to play the same team every week and the same formation, but I think we’re in the position where, actually, we can get just as much value out of changing it and trying to make the right changes. Which we’re not going to do every time.

“So someone like Connor’s been unfortunate. I think at some point he needs a run of games to see if we can get that ability and energy out. It’s at a point where we can’t wait for that, can we, we just have to keep trying to find the right solutions to win every game. We’re not always going to be right.”

The Verdict

Bennett’s absence has come an a terrible time for Rowett, who would have surely gone unchanged from the Forest victory, but the Lions boss is fortunately blessed with an array of attacking options.

Given how Rowett has spoken about Mahoney, the former Blackburn Rovers man could be given a huge opportunity at a crucial time in the campaign.