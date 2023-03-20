Millwall manager Gary Rowett admitted that he nearly named attacking duo Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore in the starting line up against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, whilst in conversation with News at Den.

The Lions, who eventually fell to a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town, named an unchanged starting XI from the team that secured recent victories against Reading and Swansea City.

Millwall remain sixth despite what was an unexpected defeat at The Den on Saturday, however, the chasing pack has closed the gap and inflicted further pressure on the London club.

Revealing the changes he nearly made for this fixture, Rowett told News at Den: “I nearly started Burkey and Watmore.

“I just felt that they were probably a little bit more direct, attacking players in those areas and they were fresh, but I thought the team had done so well to go again and see if we could do it.

“I don’t think the halves were that different, I think the halves were pretty similar. We wanted a little more width in the second half at times because I think everyone was cramping it up a little bit and blocking up our space.

“I think there were a few moments where we felt it was worth – at some point, taking a risk in putting Rom [Esse] on with Z [Flemming] as attacking midfielders. The risk with that is that you can end up getting transitioned and you end up getting countered, but it’s that type of game.

“It’s risk and reward. Today, the risk didn’t work. Against Swansea, at half-time, the risk did work. There’s no manager that’s got a magic wand that can get it right every time.

“It’s disappointing, but I think we had enough chances, we had enough moments and we certainly had enough of the ball. We’ve got to find that killer instinct when we need it around the edge of the box, and we have that time.”

The verdict

It is a constant dilemma football managers have whereby the power of continuity is assessed and in this case, it seems that this game was one too far.

Of course, hindsight provides Rowett with an answer to his dilemma, but ultimately, lots of Championship clubs have been thriving when naming the same starting XIs on a consistent basis.

As Rowett quite rightly points out, Watmore and Burke provide more energy and pace to exploit space in behind, although the Terriers worked hard to ensure there was no space.

It will be interesting to see the starting line up Rowett opts for when the Lions return to Championship action early next month at West Brom.