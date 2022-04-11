Gary Rowett reveals what Millwall will need to do to remain in the hunt for a play-off place

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that his club will need to embark on a winning run in the Championship if they are to remain in the hunt for a play-off place.

The Lions managed to get back on track at this level on Saturday as they defeated Barnsley at The Den.

A brace from Danny McNamara as well as efforts from Oliver Burke and Benik Afobe sealed a 4-1 victory for Millwall in this fixture.

Currently four points behind Sheffield United who occupy the final place in the play-offs, the Lions will be determined to close this particular gap in their upcoming league fixtures.

Millwall are set to take on Preston North End on Friday before hosting Hull City on Easter Monday.

Whereas victories in both of these games will boost the Lions’ hopes of achieving a top-six finish in the Championship next month, they could slip out of contention if they fail to deliver the goods against these two sides.

Speaking to News at Den about what his side will need to to maintain their hopes of reaching the play-offs, Rowett said: “I think we’re going to have to put a run together, quite simply, there’s no other way of looking at it.

“The games are going, we’ve probably got to win two more games than a lot of the sides.

“But it’s a great challenge.

Quiz: Did Millwall sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Did Millwall sign George Saville for a fee or on a free transfer last year? Fee Free transfer

“It’s a nice position to be in, like I’ve said.

“It’s three seasons now and we’ve been in this position probably every season.

“It’s not easy to take the next step but I think what’s important is the players give everything they’ve got to try.”

The Verdict

Whereas it would be naive to rule out Millwall’s chances of securing a top-six finish, they will have to improve their consistency between now and the end of the term in order to have a chance of achieving this goal.

In their last six league fixtures, the Lions have only managed to accumulate eight points which is a relatively underwhelming total.

Considering that four of their last five league games are against teams who currently reside in the bottom-half of the Championship standings, Millwall could potentially embark on a winning run if they maintain their performance levels in the coming weeks.

Providing that Afobe, Burke and Jed Wallace are firing on all cylinders on Friday, the Lions may be able to cause all kinds of issues for Preston’s defence at Deepdale.