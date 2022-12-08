Gary Rowett reveals the current Sunderland player that Millwall “tried to sign”

Gary Rowett has refused to rule out utilising the loan market in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Millwall boss discussed temporary signings in the aftermath of his side’s 3-0 loss to Sunderland last week.

Loanees such as Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms proved to make the difference between the two clubs, with both scoring in the Black Cats’ victory.

Rowett has spoken on the importance of striking the right balance between maximising the club’s ability to spend while also keeping continuity in the first team squad between campaigns.

He has not ruled out making January additions, but also claimed that there are no specific targets he has in mind just yet.

The Lions boss singled out Simms as an example of the kind of player that Championship sides struggle to sign on a permanent basis, highlighting the importance of the loan market.

“There’s good players everywhere and you’re always looking for someone that can make a difference,” said Rowett, via Southwark News.

“The challenge we have, and it’s the same challenge this year, is that when you end up signing three or four loan players, in the summer the reality is that you’re probably going to have to sign another three or four players again.

“In an ideal world, you want more continuity in your squad, it’s something that we probably, as a club, need to be mindful of.

“Then again, you always want to maximise the position for the budget and sometimes that might be a loan player rather than a permanent player.

“Ellis Simms is an example of that at Sunderland.

“He’s a player we tried to sign, he went to Sunderland and although he’s on loan, he’s someone you might not be able to buy at this level at that age.

“I don’t think anything is black and white, you’re always making a decision on that position, what’s available and what the options are.”

Millwall dropped out of the play-off places as a consequence of last Saturday’s loss, with goal difference separating the team from a top six berth.

Up next for Rowett’s side is the visit of Wigan Athletic to the Den, with the two teams set to meet on 10 December.

The Verdict

Millwall currently have three loanees at the club, meaning there is still room for two more temporary additions.

However, Nottingham Forest last season showed the difficulty involved in relying on loanees to bolster a squad.

Despite earning promotion, the Reds needed a total overhaul of their first team as they were unable to secure permanent moves for key players that had arrived on loan.

January will no doubt be a busy period, so being open to all possibilities is a good stance for Rowett to take at this stage.