Gary Rowett reveals talks with Millwall player over new contract

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that he has personally spoken to in-form forward Tom Bradshaw about staying at the club long term.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer but has proven his quality in recent weeks – scoring four times in his last six games.

Ahead of that impressive run, many may have been expecting Bradshaw, who has been little more than a bit-part player during Rowett’s tenure, to leave the club as a free agent in the summer but the Millwall manager has made his stance clear.

Speaking to News At Den, the English coach revealed he’d held talks with the forward about his future.

He said: “I’ve spoken to him a little bit and he’s changed his outlook, maybe not putting pressure on himself and I think that freedom certainly helps him.

“And he’s a player that when I need someone to do certain things in games, particularly tactically, he’s been the go-to striker for that.

“Tom’s a player that I would love to keep long-term. I’ve spoken to him about that personally.

“Hopefully if he continues his form it’s just a case of formalising it with the club.

“That hasn’t been definitive yet but certainly on Tom’s current form we’d want him to be part of what we’re doing long-term.”

Millwall may well be bracing themselves for the departure of two of their key attacking players in the summer, with Jed Wallace out of contract and Benik Afobe’s loan set to expire.

Should both players not return to The Den for the 2022/23 campaign, keeping Bradshaw could well prove even more important for Rowett and the south London club.

The Verdict

Bradshaw’s renaissance at Millwall in recent weeks has been hugely impressive and he’s quickly cemented himself as an important attacking option for Rowett.

Only talismanic winger Jed Wallace has scored more goals for the Lions this term and given goalscoring has been an issue in recent years, the 29-year-old’s recent run is a massive boost to their play-off aspirations.

Millwall fans should be pleased to hear that Rowett has already held talks with Bradshaw about staying on at the club but they’ll want to see the forward show some consistency before he’s handed a new contract.

The Wales international has failed to rediscover the form he showed for Walsall in League One but all will be forgiven if he can kick on this term.