Highlights Gary Rowett revealed that he turned down the opportunity to manage Stoke City when they were in the Premier League due to his lack of ambition to coach in the top flight.

Rowett's main ambition in football is to continue moving forward, learning, and enjoying the game, rather than pursuing managerial positions in the Premier League or managing England.

Rowett is currently without a club but is likely to make a return to management in the Championship, where he has a proven track record of achieving good results with limited resources.

Gary Rowett has revealed that he turned down a chance to manage Stoke City before eventually taking charge of the Potters in 2018.

The 49-year-old was manager of the Championship side following their relegation from the Premier League.

But the former Millwall boss has admitted that he could have taken over at the Bet365 Stadium at an earlier date.

Rowett lasted just over six months in charge of the club before departing in early 2019 after a poor run of form.

The coach went on to manage Millwall from 2019 to 2023, leaving the Lions in October of this year.

When did Gary Rowett turn down Stoke City?

Rowett revealed that he initially rejected the chance to manage Stoke when they were in the Premier League, just six months into his time at Derby County.

The Englishman claimed that coaching in the Premier League is not a set ambition of his, and that he has already turned down the opportunity to work in the top flight before.

“People used to say ‘oh, you must want to manage England, you must want to manage in the Premier League’,” said Rowett, via the Keep Right On podcast.

“I’ve never had that as a set ambition.

“I got offered Stoke when I was at Derby, six months after I was [appointed] at Derby, in the Premier League, so I’ve had an opportunity to take a Premier League job.

“I turned it down for different reasons.

“And I don’t think that’s ever been my ambition.

“My ambition’s always been, I think like most of us in football, to keep at least feeling like you’re moving forward, feel like you’re learning and feel like, most importantly, that you’re enjoying it.

“That’s the biggest challenge.

“If football ever becomes a chore, certainly football management, which it can do at times, any job can do at times, but I think sometimes that’s when you perhaps feel it’s the right time to move on, so that’s always been my aim.”

Where are Stoke City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Rowett is currently out of work following his decision to part ways with the Lions by mutual consent.

The coach spent four years with the club, earning eighth, 11th, ninth, and eighth place finishes in the Championship during that time.

Weekly wages: Stoke City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

It remains to be seen when he will make a return to management, but there is no doubt that a number of second tier sides will be taking a look at appointing him in the near future.

Meanwhile, Stoke are currently 14th in the Championship table under Alex Neil.

What next for Gary Rowett?

Rowett will make a return to management in the near future and it will, in all likelihood, be at a Championship level side.

Clubs like Norwich City could be looking for a new manager in the near future and Rowett is likely to feature on their shortlist of potential candidates.

The 49-year-old is an experienced coach who has a proven track record of getting teams to perform at a high level on a small budget.

While Millwall were unable to ever secure a top six finish during his tenure, they came very close on multiple occasions despite their relative lack of resources.