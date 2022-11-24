Gary Rowett reveals stance on potential January exit for key Millwall player

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed he is not concerned “at all” about losing club-record signing Zian Flemming in the January window despite his fast start to life in the Championship.

The Lions broke their transfer record to sign the Dutchman in the summer as they looked to land a replacement for the departed Jed Wallace.

Flemming took a bit of time to adjust to English football but opened his account for Millwall in September and has been in eye-catching form since – scoring eight times in 11 games and helping Rowett’s side climb into the top six.

The 24-year-old’s recent performances are likely to have turned heads outside of south London but, speaking to Southwark News, the Lions manager has revealed that he is not concerned about losing him in January.

He said: “No, not at all.

“Firstly, John [Berylson] is the owner and he can refuse whatever he wants to refuse.”

Rowett continued: “For us, Zian has done really, really well, but he’s only four or five months into Championship football. He’s got a long way to go to get to where he wants to be.

“Of course, he’s scored eight goals so far, so he’s always going to attract a bit of attention, just like we would if another player had scored eight goals in the division below or whatever.

“Things like that don’t really concern me too much, it’s not something I have to necessarily worry about.

“I’d like to be in a position where we have a lot of interest in a lot of our players because it means they are playing well and performing well, and other sides are recognising that.”

Flemming signed a long-term deal when he joined Millwall from Eredivisie outfit Fortuna Sittard in the summer, the length of which has not been specified by the club.

14 quiz questions about historic Millwall FC moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year did Millwall win the second tier title? 1984 1988 1992 1996

The Verdict

With the January window approaching it’s natural that clubs may come calling about the Championship’s in-form players and Flemming is certainly one of them.

The Dutchman has taken to life at The Den in impressive style and stepped up to the responsibility of being Wallace’s replacement.

Rowett’s stance should fill supporters with confidence and is understandable given the 24-year-old is just months into a long-term contract with the Lions.

From what we’ve seen so far, his value should only continue to rise over the next few years and he is extremely important to Millwall right now.

The Championship is wide open this term and they are in the play-off race so letting a key player leave midway through the season would be a foolish move unless the offer made is impossible to ignore.