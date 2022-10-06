Gary Rowett reveals reasoning behind Millwall man’s absence from draw with Rotherham

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Charlie Cresswell has not suffered an injury setback and was instead left out of the club’s squad for their clash with Rotherham United due to tactical reasons.

The Lions boss opted to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation for this particular fixture as Jake Cooper featured alongside Shaun Hutchinson in the heart of defence.

Rotherham were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute of this fixture which was converted by Dan Barlaser.

Tyler Burey and Tom Bradshaw both went close to equalising for Millwall before Zian Flemming produced a moment of magic just before the break.

The Dutchman fired an effort into the top corner from outside the area to level proceedings.

Flemming was denied by the woodwork in the second-half as Millwall continued to create chances.

Unable to find a breakthrough, the Lions were forced to settle for a point at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Following his side’s meeting with the Millers, Rowett revealed the reasoning behind Cresswell’s absence.

Asked by London News Online about whether the defender has suffered an injury setback, Rowett said: “No, just a selection decision.

“We played with a back four, I felt we needed to go with a four that have played together quite a lot.

“That’s what I decided to do.

“Our captain [Hutchinson] was left out of the squad last week, Mason Bennett was left out last week, Scottie Malone was left out this week.

“Young Cressy, that was just the decision I made, I didn’t feel I needed a centre-back on the bench.

“Sometimes people feel that if you’re not in the 18 somethings gone wrong.

“But don’t forget, the bench has to be able to impact the game, so you have to pick a bench accordingly.

“It might be that in a game or two, he comes back into the starting line-up, it’s as simple as that.”

The Verdict

Having been left out of the team last night, Cresswell will be looking to impress Rowett in training as he aims to regain a place in the match-day squad for Millwall’s upcoming fixtures.

Since joining the Lions on loan from Leeds United, the defender has shown some signs of promise in the Championship.

Whereas Cresswell still needs to work on his consistency, he has made 1.6 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game at this level whilst he has also won 4.3 aerial duels per match (as per WhoScored).

When he is selected to feature again, the 20-year-old will need to produce an eye-catching display to bolster his chances of featuring regularly in the coming months.