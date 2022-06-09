Gary Rowett reveals positive injury update on Millwall duo ahead of pre-season

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that Scott Malone and Murray Wallace will both be fit enough to feature for the club when his side report back for pre-season training later this month.

The Lions are set to start their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign on June 22 before heading to the Republic of Ireland.

Malone missed the final three games of the previous term due to a hamstring injury but has since made strides in terms of his recovery.

Wallace also picked up an issue with his hamstring earlier this year and was replaced at half-time during the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

Having secured a ninth-place finish in the Championship standings last month, Millwall will now be keen to push on with Malone and Wallace in their side when the new season gets underway in July.

Rowett’s side will build up their fitness by taking on Dartford and Ipswich Town in friendlies next month.

Ahead of pre-season, Rowett has shared an update on Malone and Wallace.

Speaking to London News Online, the Millwall boss said: “Scottie Malone, with his hamstring, would have been available for the play-offs and beyond that.

“Muzza [Murray Wallace] was an interesting one, he actually tried to play [at Bournemouth] with a grade two [hamstring] injury at the end of the season.

“So his was a four to six week injury.

“He’s pretty robust Muzza, he’ll be back and ready to come into training.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Millwall as Malone and Wallace will both be able to prepare for the new season by featuring in a full pre-season schedule.

Malone produced some impressive performances last season in the Championship as he provided seven direct goal contributions at this level and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.80.

As for Wallace, the defender also delivered the goods for Millwall in this particular division as he made 2.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game whilst he also won 3.7 aerial duels per fixture.

Providing that both of these players are able to maintain their form as well as their fitness in the upcoming campaign, they could potentially help Millwall reach new heights in the second-tier.