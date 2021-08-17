Gary Rowett reveals Millwall transfer focus

Gary Rowett’s Millwall side have had a steady start to their season, drawing their first two games of the 21/22 Championship campaign.

With a relatively quiet but productive summer almost behind them, Rowett is still hoping to add more faces to his squad. They’ve made five signings so far, with seasoned second tier campaigners Scott Malone, Benik Afobe and George Saville coming in along with the likes of George Long and Daniel Ballard.

But if Millwall are to push on this season and potentially compete for a place in the top six, Rowett will need to add more to his squad. He told London News Online: “I’ve been pretty grateful that we’ve been able to get a lot of our business over the line early.

“But I’ve also been quite open in saying that I’d like to bring one more player in. I think that in order to do that, I’ve also been quite clear that I probably need to move a couple of players on and we haven’t been able to do that at this moment in time. Or the opportunities we’ve had, haven’t quite met a realistic sort of figure.

“We’re still watching what happens and we’re quite open-minded about it. But we’re probably one player away from being a really, really good side.”

Any incomings could be delayed until some of the fringe players move with the likes of Ben Thompson being linked with a move to Portsmouth and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson failing to attract interest.

The Verdict

Gary Rowett has assembled a strong squad during his time at The Den. With a blend of experienced Championship players in their peak years and a group of good youngsters at his disposal, Millwall have one of the best starting XI’s in the league as well as quality individuals waiting for their chance.

Adding to the current mix of players will only make them stronger as they head into their fifth consecutive season in the second tier.

With the league looking more competitive outside of the relegated teams from the Premier League, Millwall should look to capitalise on that as they look to compete for a top six place this season.

