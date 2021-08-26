Gary Rowett reveals Millwall are set to sanction departure for duo ahead of transfer deadline

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has suggested that the Lions are going to allow both forward Isaac Olaofe and defender Alex Mitchell to leave the club on loan moves before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Rowett has previously indicated that the Lions are still in the market for at least one more new signing ahead of the transfer deadline. However, he admitted that the Lions would first have to make room in their squad and in their budget by allowing one or two players to leave.

It is believed by London News Online that there has been interest in potential loan deals for both Olaofe and Mitchell this summer from sides in the EFL.

Olaofe enjoyed a good loan spell with Sutton United last season in the National League and fired home 14 goals in 37 appearances to help them earn promotion to the Football league.

The forward was thought to be set for a chance to impress in the first-team at Millwall this season. However, he suffered a groin injury during pre-season and is still recovering his fitness.

While Mitchell signed a new long-term deal recently and was handed the chance to impress for the Lions in the League Cup against Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett has now revealed that both Olaofe and Mitchell are set to secure loan moves away from Millwall before the transfer window shuts.

He said: “He is still probably a week or two away from fitness but I still think he will probably go on loan.

“We have got a meeting today in which we’ll discuss Isaac.

“He will definitely get more game time out on loan and that is what you need to think about in terms of development of young players. If he’s been fit it would have been easier to gauge whether he should be with us.

“There will be some caveats if he does go on loan – he won’t be able to go and play straight away. He’d have to build up his match fitness, like he would here.

“You could see when Alex came on the other night that he has got real good qualities and a lovely physicality. But he also showed a real humility. He is a player who is desperate to do well and you could see that in his interview afterwards. He was excited to be taking his first step on the professional ladder. We want him also to get game time.”

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible approach for Millwall to be taking over the situations of Olaofe and Mitchell ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

Both players will need regular game time this season at first-team level if they are to be able to continue their progression. The chances for both players within Millwall’s starting line-up in the Championship when everyone is fully fit are going to be few and far between it seems.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense for them both to be allowed to make temporary moves to clubs in League One or League Two. It is vital that whoever they send them out on loan to gives them chances to impress week in week out so they will have to take care in selecting the right destination for them.

Should both Olaofe, when he returns to fitness, and Mitchell impress during their potential loan spells away from Millwall, then it might persuade Rowett to give them more chances next term.

So both players should be fully motivated to make the most of any chances that they get during their potential forthcoming temporary spells away from the club.