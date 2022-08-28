Gary Rowett reveals major Millwall player blow

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that defender Ryan Leonard is facing months on the sidelines due to injury.

Prior to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Reading, Leonard had in each of Millwall’s last three Championship games at the start of the season.

However, the 30-year-old was absent from the matchday squad for that clash with the Royals on Saturday, with Jake Cooper coming into the side in his place.

It now seems as though it will be some time yet, before Leonard is available to be considered for selection by Rowett again.

Providing an explanation for the defener’s absence after the game, the Lions’ boss was quoted by London News Online as saying: “He pulled his hamstring in training on Thursday. He came out Friday and felt fine, it wasn’t an issue.

“He went for a scan and we felt it was pretty innocuous. It turns out he’s torn his hamstring, and it looks like he could be out for two or three months.

“Very disappointing. It didn’t look like anything in particular. He can’t remember an incident where he’s done it.”

Following that defeat to Reading, Millwall now sit 16th in the Championship table, with seven points from their six league games so far this season ahead of a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a hugely frustrating update from a Millwall perspective.

Leonard is a reliable figure for Rowett’s side, and has been so for some time, while his ability to play in midfield as well when required, makes him an important asset for the club.

As a result, the 30-year-old will be a big miss for Millwall during his time on the sidelines, and that could put further pressure on them, after what has been something of an underwhelming start to the campaign.

From Leonard’s perspective, missing so much game time is also going to be frustrating, when considering the fact he has endured plenty of fitness issues already in his career, so he will be hoping this can be sorted sooner rather than later.