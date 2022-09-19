Gary Rowett reveals international break threat delivered to Millwall squad after QPR loss

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed he warned his squad after last week’s defeat to QPR that their international break wasn’t “going to look so nice” if they didn’t step up against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Lions were beaten in their London derby last Wednesday but bounced back with a 2-1 victory over the Seasiders on the weekend and now head into the international break with a bit of positivity.

Speaking to FLW after the game, Rowett revealed the threat he’d delivered to his players after defeat to the R’s.

He said: “I said to the players after QPR ‘you need to step up chaps because if you don’t, your international break isn’t going to look quite so nice’.

“That wasn’t, well it was a bit of a threat because I know we’ve got more, I know we can do better, I know we can show a little bit more responsibility and accountability but I always start with myself. What can I do better? Where can I improve?”

Millwall’s next Championship game is their trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on the 2nd of October and Rowett has indicated he’s keen to make the most of that time.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’ll still be in quite a lot of the international break but they will get a few days off. They will have a chance to not hear my voice, which I’m sure they’ll be pleased about.

“Winning a game, it makes you feel better, it doesn’t gloss over things we need to improve on but certainly it’s a nice way to go into the international break.”

The Verdict

The Millwall players will likely be breathing a sigh of relief after their Blackpool win because it should make the next fortnight a little easier for them.

There is still a lot of work to do but it seems they could’ve been in for a few weeks of hard work if they’d not bounced back against Blackpool.

Rowett was right to offer such a warning because his side were poor against the R’s and his threat certainly seems to have paid off.

Improvements will be needed once the EFL returns if they’re to challenge for a play-off place, however.