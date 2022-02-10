Gary Rowett reveals injury outlook for 30-year-old Millwall man

Scott Malone has been a mainstay in the Millwall starting eleven so far this season but he has been forced onto the sidelines due to injury for recent fixtures

Gary Rowett though has revealed to South London News that he has made ‘good progress’ and he could be back in action for the Lions soon. Featuring in 25 games this year (with 22 league starts) the player has been used frequently by the manager.

However, he suffered a knock last week and has sat out of the action since then. Now, Rowett has revealed that there was an injury there for the 30-year-old and whilst he has had to miss out on the action, he could be back into the fold soon as it has been nothing major for the player.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Millwall players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Shane Ferguson? More Less

It’s good news for Lions fans then, with the club sliding slightly down the table and finding themselves in the bottom half of the division. It isn’t where the club would want to be and to ensure they start looking up rather than down, they will need all of their best players fit and available.

Malone certainly falls into that category, so it would have been a blow to see him pulled out of the squad with a knock. The good news though is that it appears to be nothing too serious for the 30-year-old and that he could be back in the mix for the Lions soon, with him nursing only a potential ’14-day’ injury at most according to his boss.

Speaking to South London News, Rowett said: “He felt it in the Preston game at half-time, he felt a tightness. I pulled him out – he didn’t pull himself out of the game. The next day he goes for a scan and there’s a little bit of damage in there, but not a lot.

“His was always going to be a seven to 10 or 14-days injury. We’ll see this morning. He has made quite good progress, we’ll see where is and whether he’s available.”

The Verdict

Scott Malone has become an important player for Millwall so fans will have been disappointed to see him withdrawn from the squad and even more disappointed to see it’s through injury to boot.

However, Lions fans can now relax with the news that he won’t be out for much longer. It seems to have just been a minor knock and the dropping out of the squad itself looks like a precautionary measure from Rowett. It wouldn’t be a surprise to even perhaps see him on the bench or involved again this weekend.

Millwall certainly need to start picking up the points though more and more, as they don’t want to be consolidating at the bottom end of the table. They’d much rather be kicking on and doing a job higher up the division and they will need results to do that.

If they can keep their best players fit – like Malone – and start picking up points, then there is plenty of time left to do so.