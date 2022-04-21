Gary Rowett reveals how Millwall have garnered such an excellent dressing room culture

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has suggested that signing players that have character and ensuring they fit into the culture of the dressing room has been key in garnering a positive dressing room culture at Millwall.

Rowett was speaking on the EFL podcast when asked by host David Prutton just how he had garnered such camaraderie and spirit in the Lions dressing room and the Millwall boss was clear in his response.

“Well I think there’s a few things,” Rowett said, via the EFL Podcast, when asked how you can create a culture at a football club.

“I think one is, when you sign players, for me, you have to sign players that have that character already.”

“You cant sign players and hope that they fit into the culture, you have to make sure that there going to be at least a reasonable fit.”

“We signed Dan Ballard for example, in the summer, that had been at Blackpool and had some experience at a lower level, but was a really solid character, and a really good character to come into the group and fitted straight in.”

Rowett was keen to not take all the credit though, insisting that the players themselves deserve massive credit for the dressing room atmosphere.

“I think the flip side to that is the player’s are excellent with that (creating the culture).” Rowett added.

Only die-hard Millwall supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 THE CLUB WERE FOUNDED HIGHER OR LOWER THAN 125 YEARS AGO? HIGHER LOWER

“When I came in I spoke to Pearcey (Alex Pearce) about it, he’s the club captain and a great guy, I’ve got a really good relationship with Pearcey, and he said that all the players have got jobs.”

“For me, I’ve read a lot of psychology books over the years on team dynamics and I thought that’s interesting that they’ve given each other a little bit of ownership over those small details.”

“I don’t think they necessarily did it intentionally, but there’s a brilliant culture and the player’s really do run that.”

“I’d love to sit here and take all the credit for it, but actually, the players should take massive credit.”

The Verdict

Millwall are flying high at the moment and are so close to the play-off positions now.

The club sit just 7th in the Championship table at present, one point behind Sheffield United in sixth.

If Rowett can secure his side a place in the top six it would be a fantastic achievement, and there is no doubt his side would give anyone a tough tie over two-legs, particularly at The Den.

It’s Birmingham and Peterborough up next – two of the Championship’s bottom five, and although no game in the Championship is easy, the Lions will surely be targeting maximum points in the next couple of weeks.