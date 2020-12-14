Gary Rowett reveals how many new signings he’s eyeing for Millwall in the January transfer window

Gary Rowett has said that Millwall “know what they want” ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Lions endured a tenth match without victory following their 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday on an afternoon when Rowett’s men conceded three times in seven first-half minutes.

Millwall have scored just five times during that period, and the loss at the Riverside saw them slip 10 points off the play-offs, leaving the Londoners now only eight points clear of relegation.

Attackers Mason Bennett, Troy Parrott, whose still yet to get of the mark in a Lions shirt, and Kenneth Zohore were all signed in the summer, although the latter made just three appearances before suffering a calf injury during the win over Preston in late-October, Millwall’s last victory.

And with just over two weeks until the window re-opens, Rowett is already looking to add to his squad after their recent struggles.

“We know what we want. We know what type of player we want and we know the exact positions we want. It’s then a case of can we get them? Simple as that,” Rowett told South London Press.

“We need two or three good quality players in areas that are going to be really crucial to our season.

“If you look at Ken [Zohore] in terms of the type of profile and player he is, you can see how important he would be to us at this moment in time.

“But he’s not been available to us, so we’ve got to crack on and then see in January if we can strengthen. I know that historically the club has always had some poor first half a seasons and always been stronger second half.

“We’re certainly expecting that to be the case this year and January is going to play a huge part in that.”

The Verdict

If Millwall don’t end their barren run without three points in the coming weeks, then Rowett might not make it to the January window.

Failing to win before then would leave the Lions 14 matches without winning, which simply isn’t good enough. But, if the The Den chief manages to turn their form around and is given time, the transfer window could prove a turning point for Millwall.

Zohore appeared a promising signing, although he’s been plagued with injuries, whilst Rowett’s recruitment has generally been decent since his arrival – with the likes of Woods and Bennett both doing relatively well, and he’ll be hoping that any January incomings can have a similar impact.