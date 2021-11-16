Gary Rowett reveals Cardiff City player he believes was key in securing Steve Morison permanent appointment

Millwall boss Gary Rowett thinks Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore was a key figure in making Steve Morison’s caretaker spell permanent due to his recent performances and heavy praise of the 38-year-old, speaking to South London Press.

The former Lions striker was placed in temporary charge of the second-tier side after Mick McCarthy’s departure last month, with the ex-Republic of Ireland manager losing eight league games on the bounce before leaving the club and putting the Welsh outfit in relegation danger as they sat just two points above the drop zone at the time of his departure.

It seemed as though Morison would endure much of the same when his side went 3-0 down just after half-time in his first game at Stoke City, but a remarkable five-minute comeback rescued a draw and was key in giving them a platform to build on.

They lost 1-0 against Queens Park Rangers in their following fixture, but a last-minute winner through Wales international Moore against Huddersfield in their last match before the international break was vital in moving them away from relegation danger, sitting three points above the drop zone now and they will be hoping their progress under the 38-year-old is a sign of things to come.

29-year-old Moore is another player that has impressed recently, enduring an uncharacteristically slow start to the season as he was only able to get himself on the scoresheet once in the opening 14 matches of the 2021/22 season, a far cry from his tally of 20 last term.

However, his three goals and one assist under Morison has been vital in picking up four points from a possible nine, grabbing a brace against the Terriers and scoring the equaliser at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke.

Rowett believes the £12m-rated forward (21:35) has been vital in securing his current boss the permanent gig at the Cardiff City Stadium, saying: “He’s cut his teeth at U23s level and then had the opportunity to go and put a little stamp on the team.

“He has done that for a few games and shown enough for the Cardiff owners to feel like he will give them a chance to step forward.

“A big factor is that Kieffer Moore is scoring goals and talking highly of Steve. He played as a striker as well and Kieffer Moore is a big player for them. I’m sure the thought of getting Kieffer Moore into form is a huge motivation for Cardiff or any team.

“Good luck to him. I hope he does really well. There are not many opportunities for young managers out there, so he’s got to go and grab it now.”

The Verdict:

Although the results alone were enough for McCarthy’s departure to be justified, the fact he was also unable to get Moore firing again in the early stages of the season was a bad sign of things to come and with that, there was little chance of the 62-year-old making a recovery.

Cardiff are more than just one player – but the fact they had lost Harry Wilson on the expiration of his loan deal in the summer and didn’t invest a huge amount in the team made it vital the Welsh international was on top form again if they wanted to get anywhere near the eighth-place finish they achieved during the 2021/22 campaign.

With James Collins also on board, having been a reliable goalscorer at Luton Town during his time at Kenilworth Road, the Bluebirds need to utilise their attack as a key strength in their quest to rise up the second-tier table.

But not only does Moore have an impact on the pitch, but also off of it due to his importance and as Rowett rightly pointed out, his ringing endorsement of Morison was a crucial turning point in the club’s recruitment process, along with his late winner against Carlos Corberan’s side last time out.

Fair play to the 38-year-old though, because he put himself in this position by playing a more expansive brand of football and that should set Cardiff on the right path to a brighter future after months of darkness under his predecessor.