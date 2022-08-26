Gary Rowett reacts to big Stoke City decision

After a poor start to the season for Stoke City, the club made the decision to sack Michael O’Neill.

It’s a decision that comes fairly early in the season after just five games. However, with the pressure that was upon the manager’s shoulders this year after a big summer in which he has rebuilt the side, it’s a decision that doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

After a defeat against Sunderland last weekend, the Potters sit 21st in the league and it’s an ending not dissimilar to that of Gary Rowett’s back in 2019.

Rowett now manages Millwall and his side have seen more success this season as they currently sit tenth in the league.

In fact, on the opening day of the season it was Rowett’s side who came away victorious with a 2-0 win against Stoke.

However discussing the fellow manager’s departure, Rowett suggested that the Potters’ high expectations could’ve led to such a quick decision as he told News at Den: “We’re all in an incredibly fortunate position that we’re the managers on the touchline where there’s only 72 EFL clubs.

“There’s only 72 people that are privileged enough to call themselves a manager or head coach in the football league, but what comes with that is a trepidation of the fact that in three or four games you could be out of work. There’s not many people in that situation that can be judged so quickly and so vehemently.

“I see Stoke have made a change. I think it’s only for them to answer why they’ve done that, I don’t think anyone else knows from the outside. They’re not in a position that they want to be in nor have they been for a while now. What you’ve got there is you’ve got owners who desperately want to get their team and get their club back up to where they were in the Premier League. They’ve got the best interests of the club at heart and they’ll try to do that.

“But again, after four games, of course the rest of us managers go wow, that’s a quick shout but it’s not for us to judge unless we know the details.”

The Verdict:

There’s no doubting that this is a decision that has come really early in the season and in that respect it was always going to be a bit of a surprise.

However, it was no secret of the amount of pressure O’Neill found himself under this season after he spent the summer rebuilding his side in the hope of pushing up the league and so far they’ve failed to show signs of doing so.

O’Neill hasn’t done a bad job with the Potters but they have failed to move forward in recent years achieving consistent mid-table finishes.

However, as Rowett says, they are a club with high aspirations and eager to get back to where they were in the top flight and whilst O’Neill has done well, it seems as though it’s someone else’s role to take them to the next level.