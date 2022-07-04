Gary Rowett provides update on summer transfer window plans at Millwall

Millwall have made three permanent additions so far this summer in the form of Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

The Lions are certainly looking light in certain areas still though, and should address their back and forward lines in the coming weeks.

Gary Rowett has a vivid idea of what the squad should be like in preparation for the big kick-off and he outlined how he has come to that conclusion when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “I’ve never been one for having two in each position who can only play in those positions.

“You need flexibility in the squad, the flexibility to change games.

“It depends on how many young players can push into that group.

“I think originally in the summer we were looking at probably six or seven signings.

“Whether that’s the exact number of whether there’s less than that or more than that will depend on how pre-season goes and how the balance looks.”

Millwall were able to take their top six push down to the final day in the second tier last season, and achieving something similar in 2022/23 would be very impressive, following the departure of Jed Wallace.

Rowett will not be wanting to completely rely on player versatility to make up his second string next term, which should see a handful of deals pushed through in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

With the newly relegated teams not expected to be as strong as they were last term, there is an opportunity for clubs who finished narrowly outside the top six last season, to firmly assert themselves within the promotion race in the opening few months of the campaign.

Millwall are in safe hands under Rowett, and even if their attacking process suffers significantly from Wallace’s exit, the Lions will set up to be hard to beat and will likely continue to grind out results at second tier level.

They have made an impressive start with a trio of attacking additions that could go straight into the first team, where, certainly in defence, the depth chart is looking brittle at this stage of the window.