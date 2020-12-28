Gary Rowett provides update on Millwall striker’s future

Unlike most Championship sides, Millwall have the luxury of a quiet festive period.

Following a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the squad, the club announced that both of their festive fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford would therefore be postponed.

It means that by the time Gary Rowett’s team are next in action against Coventry on Saturday, the January transfer window would have opened.

And whilst the Lions boss has already made his feelings clear about adding to his squad, he has a decision to make on the short-term future of on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore.

Zohore joined on loan from the Baggies until the middle of January, but has featured just three times for Millwall after suffering a muscle problem on his full debut at Preston back in October.

Despite his lack of minutes in a Lions shirt, Rowett wants to keep him at The Den.

“We need him to play games before we make any sort of decision,” Rowett told NewsatDen. “But it’s not going to be completely in our hands anyway, it’s going to be down to what West Brom want to do.

“The main scenario around it is we need him to play games, but looking at it at the moment it’s going to be hard for him to play the relevant amount of games.

“It’s one where we’ll see where we’re at in January. We’re obviously looking at that area and that market should anything happen.

“We’d love to be able to keep Ken, but we want that to be a fit Ken Zohore that can contribute to the second half of the season and not be someone that’s unavailable. That’s important to us.”

The Verdict

This is a very frustrating situation for Rowett.

Despite being short of match fitness, Zohore impressed during his three brief appearances, but judging by Rowett’s comments, it would appear that a decision is more down to West Brom, regardless of what Millwall want.

Millwall have three matches remaining before Zohore’s loan deal expires, so if the Danish striker can return from injury and play some part, it could go some way to deciding his future.