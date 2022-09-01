Gary Rowett provides update on Millwall player’s immediate future with 11pm transfer deadline looming

Despite it being the final day of the summer transfer window, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted that there is still a chance 22-year-old Isaac Olaofe could be sanctioned a loan exit today.

The forward had a good pre-season with the Lions although following the arrival of Andreas Voglsammer, he has found himself drop down another place in the pecking order.

So far this season Olaofe has made a Carabao Cup appearance as well as two substitute appearances in the Championship although these have amounted to just 11 minutes of game time.

However, the 22-year-old has had loan spells with Sutton United before in both the National League and League Two where he found good form and Rowett has admitted a last minute move could still be on the cards.

Talking to the South London Press, the Millwall boss said: “Isaac is one who has done so well on loan and then picked up a couple of little niggles here and there which have made it difficult for him to be involved. He is one we’ve had a lot of interest in, both permanent and on loan. We’ll sit down today and assess things.

“If we don’t think he is going to get many opportunities to play then at some point he needs the opportunity to go somewhere and score goals. He’s a really good player, I really like him. But sometimes you’ve got to help a young player and match their ambition of playing football.

“He wants to play football regularly. He did that at Sutton, with good success. So we’ll sit down and see what we do there.”

The Verdict:

In this case, it feels as though a loan move this season might make the most sense.

Gary Rowett clearly likes him as a player although at a young age and with other players having come through the door, he is unlikely to get regular game time at the Den this season.

However, to let him go on a permanent deal seems like a mistake as he could be close to being able to participate to his side’s effort in the Championship.

Considering he previously had a successful loan spell in League Two with Sutton United, a loan move to a League One club may be the best course of action now to help him bridge the gap between the lower leagues and the second tier.