Gary Rowett provides update on Millwall defender following Blackburn Rovers stalemate

Millwall ended a five-game winning run with a 0-0 draw away to Blackburn Rovers last night.

Gary Rowett’s side, who have made impressive strides towards the play-off positions as a result of their recent run of form, now sit four points outside of the much-desired top-six positions.

The Lions have had to contend with several injuries to integral first-teamers this season, with Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard re-emerging as another concern.

The 22-year-old, who has recently missed 12 league games for the London club, was taken off at half time yesterday, during what was his third game back.

Speaking to News at Den about Ballard’s situation, Rowett said: “I think we’ve lost another player in Dan Ballard who came off at half-time. He just felt a little bit of a tweak in his groin but I’m hoping it’s not too serious.

“Again, we had to patch up, that’s just the way it is at the moment.”

The verdict

Ballard has proven to be an important part of Rowett’s squad this season, with his return seemingly only boosting Millwall’s chances of pushing on and inflicting further pressure on the play-off positions.

The young defender was appearing to be making excellent progression under Rowett’s stewardship, which has made his recent absence disappointing for Millwall fans.

Rowett has suggested that the injury is not too serious, so he will be hoping to have him back during this important run-in.

Sit-in four points outside of the play-offs, the Lions still find themselves in excellent form and will be looking to go under the radar in what remains.