Gary Rowett provides update on forward’s immediate future at Millwall

Since making his senior debut for Millwall back in December, Nana Boateng has had a frustrating time of it.

After picking up an ankle ligament injury in March, the 19-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

After months on the sideline, Gary Rowett has been able to provide positive news regarding his recovery as he told News at Den: “Nana is making good progress from his injury.

“He came out of a boot a while ago, he’s working hard now and I think he’s back out on the grass.”

However, the boss has also admitted that the youngster’s injury has caused the club’s plan for his future to change.

Rowett clearly sees plenty of potential in the forward but at just 19-years-old, a loan move looked to make the most sense for the upcoming season.

The boss has confirmed that this now looks unlikely though and updated fans on what his immediate future will look like as he said: “He’s a good young player, he’s done really well for us. We were hoping to get him out on loan this season, but that might be difficult before this window because of his injury.

“We’ll assess it as we go along, but it’s likely that he’ll stay here until January and then we’ll reassess when he’s fit and back playing. He’s been really unfortunate.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Millwall midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Maikel Kieftenbeld? Emmen PEC Zwolle Excelsior AZ Alkmaar

The Verdict:

It is positive news that Boateng is progressing well and recovering from his injury but there is no doubt that the youngster will feel frustrated that his playing had to come to a halt just as he was being given a chance.

It would definitely make sense for the 19-year-old to go out on loan this season but it seems sensible not to rush into a move whilst he is still on the road to recovery.

However, providing his recovery continues to go well, then revisiting the possibility of a loan move in January seems like a sensible decision to get him back into the swing of playing after a loan time out.