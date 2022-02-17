Gary Rowett provides Ollie Burke update at Millwall

Millwall look set to be without Ollie Burke for an extended period with the 24-year-old substituted after just 28 minutes in the Lions’ 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Burke had established himself as one of Gary Rowett’s first choice attackers, since joining on loan from Sheffield United at the back end of the January transfer window, but Millwall will have to deal without the Scotsman’s threat for over a month.

Rowett confirmed the extent of Burke’s injury when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “We got the results (of Burke’s scan) and I think he’s going to be out a little bit longer than a Benik-type (Afobe is expected to return after this weekend) injury.

“Exactly how long we don’t know, probably I would imagine he’ll miss the next five or six games.”

Burke made way for Tyler Burey in the first half in midweek, the 21-year-old went on to open his account for the Lions just after the hour mark, proving something of a silver lining for the home crowd.

The Lions take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend in looking to reduce the gap to the play-off places and to start building some momentum ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

This is tough on Burke, he was beginning to show what he can do at Championship level after very difficult spells at West Bromwich Albion and with the Blades, with the timeframe significantly decreasing the time he will have to showcase his skillset at Millwall.

Burey has been an effective impact sub in the last month or so and will be hoping to cement a position at the top of the pitch for the Lions, after breaking his duck in the London derby.

Burey impressed on loan at Hartlepool United earlier on in the campaign before returning to the Lions for rehabilitation, with the platform they have built in the league the 21-year-old may be granted a run of first team opportunities to showcase his ability as Rowett paints a picture in his mind of next season’s line-up.