Gary Rowett provides Millwall transfer update ahead of new season

Millwall came so close to a play-off berth in the Championship last season, only for the Lions to fall away and finish in ninth place.

Now, Gary Rowett wants to ensure that his side can continue to compete throughout the entirety of the second tier campaign and that means some fresh faces being brought in this summer. Speaking to London News Online before the new season too, he has admitted that a player or two could end up being signed before the new campaign begins.

Millwall have signed a total of five players already but it does appear that more will be arriving at the Den soon. Zian Flemming sealed a deal for a seven-figure fee that caught the eye and Benik Afobe has also rejoined the club on a permanent basis to name just two.

Literally 99% of Millwall supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Lions quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1885 1895 1905 1915

Even with the new faces that are in the door though at the club, Rowett still wants some more signings though. He’ll be keen to ensure that the play-offs are a realistic possibility for the Lions and if that means bulking up his squad and ensuring they have plenty of squad depth, then that is what he seems set to do.

Speaking about the possibility of new signings to London News Online, he said: “That last little bit of quality will come – we’ve got the players to do it – and it may be we can add to that over the next sort of week or so.

“That’s something we’re trying to do, but I’ve been pretty pleased on the whole with the majority of it.”

Rowett then has his eyes on a few more additions – and if he can get them, then it could finally lift Millwall into the play-off spots. If the manager can lead them to a Premier League promotion, then it could also cement him as a club hero going forward at the club.

The Verdict

Millwall have been working on some shrewd business so far this summer and the addition of Zian Flemming in particular has really impressed and will have Lions fans raring to go in the new campaign.

The Lions then have already filled some positions of need and when it comes to options upfront, they’re now getting fairly stacked at the Den. Flemming could be good if his ability transfers over to England and Benik Afobe has been solid in this division in the past too.

There are clearly still a few areas though that Millwall could improve in – and Rowett is determined to ensure his side have filled those positions of need before the window comes to a close. Even better for them is that he seemingly wants to try and get the business done before the first game of the season.

It could then, be a busy week for the Lions.