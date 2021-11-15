Gary Rowett provides Millwall team news update ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Sitting ninth in the Championship table, Millwall are currently a point shy of the play-off positions.

The Lions have picked up 25 points from their opening 17 games this season and will be hoping to maintain their strive for a top-six place as this season progresses.

Issuing an injury update to London News Online during this international break, Gary Rowett has outlined two doubts that he has going into the clash at Middlesbrough at the weekend: “George (Evans) has trained and will continue to train this week.

“He still has an issue with his hand but it didn’t stop him playing before or wanting to play before. His calf is okay.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Millwall’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 In what year was Tom Bradshaw born? 1990 1992 1994 1996

“Murray (Wallace) tweaked his knee a little bit in the last game. He got through the game but felt a little bit stiff on the Monday morning. He had a scan and it is a mild injury – nevertheless it can be 10 days to two weeks.

“The plan is that if everything goes well he should train Thursday. Then it’s just going to be that he has missed quite a bit of training.”

The verdict

Rowett does not appear too many injury concerns at present, and the fact the aforementioned duo have picked up injuries that are not too severe will keep the Millwall boss quite content.

Daniel Ballard is also a slight concern at the moment, but it remains to be seen if he will be fit come next Saturday.

Millwall will be looking to kick on from this point. They will be eager to challenge the play-off positions this year and that is a real possibility with how close it is in and around the top six.

The Lions will have to be alert against a Boro side with a new man in charge, but they will certainly go into the game with confidence.