Gary Rowett provides Millwall injury update with Luton Town clash in mind

With the international break allowing Championship clubs to better assess injury situations, it is also a good time for the other members of the squad to rest in what has been a relentless schedule of Championship fixtures.

Millwall, who find themselves four points shy of the much-desired play-off positions, saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Lions have enjoyed an excellent month and a half and will be eager to immediately correct things when they travel to Luton Town a week Saturday.

Speaking to News at Den, Gary Rowett gave an initial injury update ahead of an important clash at Kenilworth Road in early April: “Hutchy’s (Shaun Hutchinson) has been slow, that’s a disappointment as obviously he’s a big player for us.

“We’ll see how he fares over the next week or so. But I think probably at this moment in time it’s looking unlikely that he’s going to be available for Luton unless he picks up quite quickly.

“Lenny (Ryan Leonard) will be available. Oliver Burke will not be far off.

“A fitter Bradders, a fitter Ojo, Leonard, Burke is a good start [to the last eight games after the international break].

“It’s a big blow losing Mason, it’s a big blow not having Hutchy available. But I think George Evans will be back out training.

“We’re looking in a better position, but having a full complement, not quite at the moment.”

The verdict

The Lions have been without some integral first-teamers over the last couple of months, something that adds even more shine to their recent run of form.

Whilst they will not have a full squad available to choose from when they head to Bedfordshire, they certainly look in a better position.

The break appears to have come at a good time for Rowett and his men and they will be confident that they can eliminate the Stoke result from their minds.

The Championship play-off battle is already an enticing one, with Millwall hoping to turn their fortunes around after a few near misses.