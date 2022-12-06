Gary Rowett provides injury update on Millwall 21-year-old

Millwall‘s return to Championship action did not go to plan at the weekend when they were cast aside by Sunderland to a 3-0 scoreline at the Stadium of Light.

The defeat saw the Lions slip out of the top six on goal difference and they will be aiming to bounce back in welcoming Kolo Toure’s Wigan Athletic to The Den on Saturday.

Tyler Burey was not available for the trip to Wearside due to illness, but Rowett confirmed that a return is not too far away when he spoke to Southwark News.

He said: “I’d expect Tyler to be available.

“Again, he’s been ill, but he trained at the back end of last week.

“I just didn’t feel that he was ready and right, and he felt the same himself, so certainly I would expect by the weekend that he’d be back available, I’d hope.”

It was a classic game of two halves in the North East, the Lions would have been bitterly disappointed to go in at the break still level, but Tony Mowbray’s halftime words made an enormous difference and the Black Cats made amends for a poor first half display in the second period.

Burey is a more dynamic option out wide than George Honeyman or Andreas Voglsammer and it would not be a surprise to see him come in to start against the Latics.

The Verdict

Even though Wigan are under new management emerging from the World Cup break, the Lions will still be strong favourites to pick up all three points, and there were enough positives in their performance at Sunderland to suggest that they can sustain a top-six tilt in the coming weeks and months.

The Lions have been in quite a nice place with regards to injuries over the last couple of seasons, allowing Rowett to overperform with a thin squad, there is more room for manoeuvre this time around, but Burey’s return should still give the squad a lift, and in turn, the Wigan backline more to think about.