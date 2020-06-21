Gary Rowett provides injury update on key Millwall man

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has stated that Alex Pearce could return to the Lions squad next week as they hope to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Derby County.

The defender missed the game through injury, and it meant that the Lions did not have the players to be able to play five at the back, a formation that has worked extremely well for the side when put into practice this season.

Millwall were also missing forward Mason Bennett for the fixture, as he couldn’t play against his parent club. Both were missed throughout the game, as the Lions struggled without the usual Den atmosphere.

Rowett has shed light on Pearce’s recovery and is hoping that he’ll be back for Millwall’s next game against Barnsley.

Speaking to News Shopper, Rowett said: “Alex Pearce will probably be touch and go next weekend, that could give us the opportunity to play a 5 which we’ve used so often, but we couldn’t do that today.

“Mason Bennett will be available, he was a big miss I thought today, just when you want someone to be able to go past people and open the game up, we didn’t quite have enough of those bodies on the pitch.”

The Verdict

Millwall need Pearce back for the run in, as he’s not just a key player on the pitch but he’s also key off it in terms of his experience and know-how to do well in this division.

The Lions will hope that they can put together another run in the coming weeks that could help them get closer to that all important sixth-placed finish which would see them battle for a place in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rowett goes back to a five at the back formation or whether he keeps the side the same in the coming weeks.