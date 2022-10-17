Gary Rowett provides injury update on influential Millwall man

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Murray Wallace has had a scan as they wait to see just how bad his groin injury is.

The 29-year-old has been a reliable figure for the Lions over the years and his influence on the team remains this season, with Wallace playing in every game so far.

However, that run looks set to end ahead of Watford’s visit to The Den on Wednesday, as the defender was forced off in the win at Bristol City last time out and Rowett explained the latest when speaking to the South London Press.

“Muzza has gone for a scan today. We’ll know a little bit more, hopefully by tomorrow, if there is any damage in there or the extent of the damage. He will be a doubt.

“He felt his groin two weeks ago and it settled down a little bit and he didn’t feel too bad. Then he felt like he was a bit inhibited trying to stretch for the ball when he went to open up late on.”

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Millwall as Wallace is a leader for this team and has been a solid performer for Rowett’s men in the current campaign.

So, they will be hoping for good news on the scan but the reality is that he’s highly unlikely to feature against the Hornets and possibly the next few games coming up after that.

But, these things happen in football and it’s about having a good squad, and the fact Callum Styles came on to replace Wallace at Ashton Gate shows there is quality in the group at Millwall.

