Gary Rowett provides further details on injury picked up Millwall attacker

Millwall manager Gary Rowett expects to be without striker Benik Afobe until past the international break later this month, as stated in a conversation with Southwark News.

The 29-year-old missed out on yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Birmingham City because of a knock to the knee that he had sustained at Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

Afobe has 17 appearances to his name in Millwall colours thus far this season, starting eight of those matches and scoring two goals in the process.

Speaking to Southwark News after yesterday’s draw in the Midlands, the Lions boss said: “His knee swelled up after the last game and it looks like he’s probably going to miss two or three weeks as we wait for it to settle down.

“I’d imagine he’s another one that will probably be out until after the international break. We’ll get an injection into his knee to see if the swelling can go down and hope that’s enough.

“Again, when we get to the international break, we’ll hopefully have [Shaun] Hutchinson back, [Ryan] Leonard back, Afobe back. They’re big players for us. We’ve got a small squad and we can’t afford for those types of players to be out for too long.”

The verdict

This will of course come as a blow for Rowett, that is despite there being good levels of competition throughout his squad at present.

However, Afobe’s power and intelligence in the final third make him a different kind of option to the forwards currently at Rowett’s disposal.

The Lions have a number of injury situations to contend with at the moment, with the upcoming World Cup-enforced break presenting itself as a perfect opportunity for players to regain fitness.

Ahead of the break, Rowett still has Tom Bradshaw, Tyler Burey and Zian Flemming as striking options, which does ease the concerns surrounding the expected absence of Afobe over the next few weeks.