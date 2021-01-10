Gary Rowett provides fresh update on Kenneth Zohore’s situation at Millwall

Gary Rowett still doesn’t know whether on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore will be extending his loan deal at The Den until the end of the season.

Zohore returned to the starting line-up at Boreham Wood on Saturday following more than two months out injured with a muscle problem.

And, the Dane justified his inclusion by opening the scoring at Meadow Park – with his second goal in as many starts since making the brief switch from The Hawthorns.

However, Zohore’s loan from the Baggies expires on Saturday, meaning he has Tuesday’s trip to Bournemouth and the weekend visit to Nottingham Forest to prove his fitness to Rowett, having featured just four times since joining on Deadline Day from the Premier League outfit.

Rowett was asked after the win at Boreham Wood whether he expects Zohore to remain at The Den for the remainder of the campaign.

He told NewsatDen: “We haven’t really had that discussion yet because it’s more important for Ken to stay fit. If he stays fit then we’ll obviously ask the question.

“But it’s not a question we can control the answer of. I think what’s important is he gets that fitness. I thought he looked good today, he’s that focal point and has the ability to score goals as well.

“He’s going to be an important player and one we don’t want to lose, but we’ve spent a lot of money having him here and not available, so we also need to think about what’s sensible for us as a club.”

The Verdict

It’s not difficult to see that Rowett clearly wants to keep Zohore at The Den.

His injury problems have obviously overshadowed his loan spell, but when given the opportunity, he’s impressed – with Saturday’s game at Boreham Wood no different, making it two goals in his two starts for the Lions.

If Zohore makes it through the games against Bournemouth and Forest unscathed, then I believe that Millwall simply must extend his stay as he could prove key in the second-half of the season.