Gary Rowett provides an update on the future of defender at Millwall

Gary Rowett has high hopes for his Millwall team next season as he looks to push towards promotion with his side.

The boss has made some good additions to far this summer which he will be hoping strengthens his side appropriately for the new campaign.

However, whilst his focus is on next season, the boss is also keen to look at the club’s future and what’s next for some of the younger players at the club.

Alex Mitchell has worked his way up through Millwall’s academy and although he’s yet to make a league appearances for his side, he has performed in the EFL Cup before.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with Leyton Orient, playing a fair amount of football last season making 26 appearances and now it looks as though he will be off again to increase his game time.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said: “I think with Alex he will more than likely go on loan. We have brought Cressy in and we’ve also got Lenny [Ryan Leonard] and George Evans who can also play in a back three. We’ve got lots of options who can play in a back three, in different ways.

“Alex did really well last year. He had an operation towards the end of the season which just curtailed his finish to it but other than that he was strong.

“We’ve had a couple of good loan options for him. He’s a young centre-back and another season of football will really, really help him.

“That’s the likely outcome for that one. I spoke to Alex about it and I think we all feel at the moment it is best for him to play games and learn that way.”

The Verdict:

This definitely seems like a sensible decision ahead of the new season and one that seems to be agreed by all parties involved.

Mitchell clearly has potential otherwise Rowett wouldn’t be keen for him to develop. However, at 20-years-old, playing at centre-back and having struggled with an injury, he is definitely not ready to be part of a Championship side pushing for promotion.

However, it sounds as though there are some good options for him next season and the right loan spell could allow him plenty of playing time whilst allowing his game and strength to develop which will assist his Millwall future in itself.