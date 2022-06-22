Gary Rowett provides an update on player’s Millwall future amid Rangers transfer interest

Zak Lovelace had a strong debut season with Millwall this year.

In December, he became the club’s second youngest debutant at 15 years and 340 days old and went on to make three more substitute appearances.

Millwall have been keen to get the now 16-year-old on a professional contract

However, there has been reported interested in the youngster from Rangers since January and his future has been uncertain for some time.

That being said, boss Gary Rowett has provided an update on the player’s future which will be welcome news to fans as he told News at Den: “Zak’s our player.

“He’s a player that we think highly of and we’ve tried really hard to show him the pathway to the first team. I think we saw that last year.

“The next step is up to him and the club really, but the club have pushed really hard to try to show him where we see that.”

Whilst this update shows that there is still a decision to be made, it seems as though things are moving in a positive direction as they try and secure the forward.

The Verdict:

You can see why Millwall are keen to keep hold of their young player and get him signed on a professional contract at this stage.

Not only has he shown that he possesses a lot of talent as a player, but due to his age and current contract, if he was to leave the club now they would lose out on getting a fair amount for him.

However, Rowett has laid it out that there is a clear route to first team football for him at The Den and is encouraging him to take that route. Therefore, he will be h0ping this is enough to keep the promising player at the club.