Gary Rowett provides an update on Millwall’s transfer links to Shayne Lavery

Gary Rowett has done some good work at Millwall this summer, making some strong additions to his side and with an opening day win against Stoke City you could see it paying off.

However defeats in both the EFL Cup and league this week has shown Rowett that there’s possibly still some work to be done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

This week it was reported by Football Insider that Millwall were interested in making a move for striker Shayne Lavery from Blackpool.

Given the 23-year-old hasn’t started either of Blackpool’s opening league games this season, it looked as though a move could be on the cards.

However, Tangerines boss Michael Appleton said the Lions’ approach was “killed in the water as quickly as it came about.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has now responded to these claims confirming that there were prior conversations about a move as he told News at Den: “I prefer to keep our transfer business in house really, rather than telling everyone about it.

“We’ve had conversations with Blackpool before. There was certainly an encouragement to put those bids in, so Michael can come out and say anything he wants but he knew those bids were going in and they were quite happy for them to go in.

“I think they’ve turned them down, they’ve got some injuries to a few striker. It’s not really any of my business, I’m just reposting to those comments. I’ve got no problems with anyone.

“I’ve spoke quite openly about wanting to bring another striker into the squad, so this is just our attempt to do that. When we do, of course, everybody will know about it.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ryan Leonard? Huddersfield Town Rotherham United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

The Verdict:

In a matter of days this has gone from being a deal that could look likely to one that may be off completely.

At the start of the season, Lavery wasn’t starting for Blackpool and given Rowett says there had been conversations between the clubs, you can see why Millwall decided to make a move for the young player.

However, it seems as though Appleton may need him in his Blackpool squad now following injuries to other members of his side and that could be what saw Millwall’s bids rejected.

With the window still open until the end of August and Rowett being keen on recruiting a striker, it’s yet to be seen whether this means the deal will be off completely or whether the Lions will feel they are able to make a last attempt at luring the player to the Den.