Gary Rowett outlines Millwall’s transfer plans for remainder of the window

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said his side would like to bring in one more player before the transfer deadline on September 1st.

The Lions have signed seven players so far this summer, witht he likes of Zian Fleming, Benik Afobe and Andreas Voglsammer all heading to The Den.

With the summer window in full swing, plenty of other names have been linked with the club, but Rowett suggests Millwall’s business will be minimal towards the end of the window.

“A lot of the names that are mentioned are just links that people have put together,” Rowett explained, via News at Den.

“They’ve got nothing to do with us and nothing to do with what we want to do.

“I think we’re always looking to add.

“We’d like to add one more player before the window shuts if we can. Then really it’s just if there’s any other opportunities about that are worth doing.

“We’re not looking to do lots, but another player is something that we’d like, to try and find the right player that can help us become better. That’s what we’ll look at.”

Millwall next face Norwich City in Championship action tomorrow night.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

It’s been a bright start to the season for Millwall, suggesting they could once again be right up there in terms of a play-off challenge this season.

It’s early days, but some of their summer recruits have looked bright so far, something boss Gary Rowett has to be happy about.

It is perhaps quite surprising that Rowett is only seeking one more option though.

When you look at the full-back positions in particular, Millwall appear short of natural options.

Having said that, though, Rowett knows his squad better than anybody, and likely has plans in place for all scenarios.