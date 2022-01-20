Gary Rowett outlines Millwall’s attacking transfer plans

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that the club are targeting young, mobile and more up and coming strikers this month in a bid to improve his attacking options.

His comments come in the wake of target mam Matt Smith being sold to League Two side Salford City, whilst another frontman in Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also widely expected to depart the Den over the coming days and weeks.

This further underlines Rowett’s intention to move away from the more direct style that the Lions have become known for in recent years as he seeks to build a side around more dynamic players such as Mason Bennett, Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo.

With Millwall’s top scorer Tom Bradshaw being on seven goals, the Lions boss is all too aware that they need to bring in some fresh options up top, as he discussed the club’s approach to signing forward players recently:

“We want to go down a slightly different route and I’m confident we’ll be able to do that. Our aim is to recruit younger, mobile, up-and-coming strikers that will give us an opportunity to do that.

“We’ll aim to do that as best we can. Within that we might have to look at a short-term option or two to get through to the end of the season if we can’t sign who we want.”

Meanwhile the Lions are also worried about the prospect of their star man, Jed Wallace, departing the club this month, with Nottingham Forest having been strongly linked with the midfielder.

Wallace is now into the final six months of his contract and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs.

The Verdict

It is interesting that Rowett has changed his approach to how the club recruits players and if many people are honest, it is something that has been a long time coming.

Gone are the days of signing players that are towards the back ends of their career, with young and hungry additions now being targeted.

The intention is to get the club closer to the play-offs in the long run after some near misses in recent seasons.

Rowett has done a great job with the Lions so far and now he has acknowledged that change is needed if they are to break through the glass ceiling that they currently encounter.