Gary Rowett outlines Millwall stance on 21-year-old’s future ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that the club are not currently looking to recall Alex Mitchell from his loan spell at St Johnstone in January.

The 21-year-old secured a temporary switch to the Saints earlier this year.

Since joining St Johnstone, the defender has featured regularly for the club in the Scottish Premiership.

Before the season paused for the start of the World Cup, Mitchell made 15 appearances at this level.

Mitchell was allowed to link up with the Saints following Millwall’s decision to sign Charlie Cresswell on a temporary basis from Leeds United.

A recent report from Football Insider suggested that the Whites are not looking to terminate Cresswell’s loan deal when the transfer window opens next month.

With Cresswell seemingly set to remain at The Den, Mitchell’s services will not be required and thus he is expected to stay with St Johnstone.

Millwall will be determined to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Sunderland when they face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Ahead of the club’s trip to the DW Stadium, Rowett has revealed the club’s current stance on Mitchell’s immediate future.

Speaking to Southwark News about the defender, Rowett said: “I spoke to Callum [Davidson] the other day about it, our intention is that he stays there for the season.

“I can’t guarantee what’s going to happen in January, we might pick up an injury or two and it could force our hand to change that thinking.

“Our thinking at this current moment is that he’s doing really well there, he’s learning under a good manager and learning through highs and lows of a loan.

“He scored a goal against Celtic and then he got sent off a few games later.

“It’s those experiences where we want him to come back as a better and more rounded player.

“The intention is that he stays out there and that’s what we’ll do unless anything changes.”

The Verdict

This is an understandable stance to take regarding Mitchell as he is more likely to make strides in terms of development by staying at St Johnstone for the remainder of the campaign.

With Millwall currently able to turn to the likes of Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace for inspiration, Mitchell would face an uphill task to force his way into the side on a regular basis if his loan spell in Scotland was cut short.

By playing week-in, week-out for the Saints, Mitchell could improve significantly as a player before returning to The Den ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rowett will be hoping that Millwall will be able to maintain a push for a top-six finish in the absence of Mitchell as they are currently level on points with Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final play-off spot.