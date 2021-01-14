Gary Rowett opens up on potential Millwall player exit

Gary Rowett has hinted that Jiri Skalak’s Millwall career is coming to an end.

Skalak signed from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer of 2018, but hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular under either former manager Neil Harris nor Rowett himself.

His only Championship start this season came during November’s goalless draw at Birmingham, one of just three league appearances the Czech Republic international has overseen this term.

Skalak’s only other minutes came in the EFL Cup second-round back in September, and despite the Lions boss shuffling his pack for the FA Cup tie at Boreham Wood on Saturday, the attacker wasn’t even included in the 20-man squad.

It means that Skalak, whose contract expires in the summer, according to Transfermarkt, has featured just 37 times in all competitions since making the switch from The Amex almost three seasons ago.

Rowett was asked about Skalak’s future, and whether injury kept him out game against Boreham Wood. He told NewsatDen: “Jiri’s fit, he’s available. He’s trained really, really well. He’s another whose attitude has been incredible considering he’s not played much football.”

“But, at some point as a club, we’ve got to accept that we have to prepare not just for now but also for the long term.

“Jiri understands the situation he’s been in. He’s been brilliant, I have to say he’s been excellent. His attitude, everything, the way he’s trained. He’s still working hard with the group.”

The Verdict

These comments from Rowett are hardly surprising.

When you’re fit and not even making the bench after the introduction of nine substitutes, it only means one thing.

And although a January exit might appear unlikely, given that Skalak will be available on a free at the end of the season, his career at The Den does appear to be over, and therefore is unlikely to still be with Millwall next season.