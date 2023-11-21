Highlights Gary Rowett opens up on his unexpected departure from Birmingham City and admits to making mistakes during his time as manager.

Gary Rowett has opened up on the shock decision that led to his dismissal as Birmingham City manager.

The 49-year-old was manager of the Blues from 2014 to 2016, but was sacked in December of that year despite the team competing for a play-off place.

The new owners at St. Andrew’s at the time opted for a change in manager, placing Gianfranco Zola in charge of the first team squad instead.

Zola lasted just 24 games at the helm, winning only two times, before being dismissed.

Rowett went on to manage the likes of Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall, but is currently out of work after leaving the Lions in October.

What has Gary Rowett said about his Birmingham City departure?

Rowett revealed that he was unexpectedly called into an in-person meeting with the then new owners of Birmingham.

The experienced Championship coach admitted that he felt he made mistakes during this time in his career, and that it wasn’t as much of a surprise to him as it seemed for people outside the club.

“I didn’t know before the Ipswich game,” said Rowett, via the Keep Right On podcast.

“People in football are usually outraged by the decision but usually when you’re on the inside you know there’s little things going on.

“I had just been offered a new contract but I had turned it down for different reasons, it wasn’t because I wanted to leave.

“There was this thing around at the time that I wanted to leave and I was speaking to other clubs or whatever, but it’s really simple as a manager.

“I had a clause in my contract and if a club paid it and I wanted to go, I could go and nobody could stop me.

“If I wanted to go, I would have gone.

“And there was a lot of outside interest from other clubs because we had done a good job.

“The only thing I asked at the time was to let me tell the players and staff myself.

“I drove over from the ground to Wast Hills to tell the lads and the staff, they were in a little bit of shock.

“That was how it was done.

“I can’t go into too much detail as I’m sure you’re aware, but that was more or less it.

“It was a shock to a certain degree but it wasn’t completely a shock when I look back.

“I think I made mistakes around that time as well, I’ll be open enough to admit that.

“Maybe I could have been more patient and dealt with it in a different way, but we wanted to get to the next level quickly and sometimes you end up battling things rather than accepting certain things are out of your control.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Birmingham are currently managed by Wayne Rooney, who was installed in similar circumstances to Zola.

The Blues are 18th in the Championship table?

What next for Gary Rowett?

Birmingham didn’t fare too well after Rowett’s dismissal, which was perhaps a lesson the new owners of the club should have taken on board when dismissing John Eustace from the role earlier this season.

Rowett will no doubt return to management in the Championship in the near future, given his pedigree.

He led Millwall to top half finishes in each of his four years in charge of the Lions.

The 49-year-old has proven himself at this level and would be a good appointment at a number of clubs.