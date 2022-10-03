Gary Rowett offers verdict on what’s going wrong at Millwall following defeat v Blackburn

Despite ending last season with high expectations and making a number of signings over the summer transfer window, Millwall have not had a good of a start to the new campaign as they would’ve hoped.

After a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn at the weekend, Gary Rowett’s team now find themselves sat 16th in the league.

This result means the Lions have now won two and lost two of their last four games, highlighting the inconsistency in the team currently.

Reflecting on the game and what went wrong, Rowett admitted it came down to moments as he told the South London Press: “We give away the first goal. You look and Longy [George Long] is about to drop on it. Cressy [Cresswell] is there and Shacks [Shackleton] is there, behind Cressy, and then there is not really a Blackburn player in a particularly dangerous area. We make a decision, like you have to do in football, and unfortunately it was the wrong decision and we give away a goal.

“What you don’t want to do then is concede the next one. And, as we have done quite a few times, we then didn’t defend the set piece well. We have an opportunity to head it away at the near post and we don’t get that right – then we lose our marker at the back post.

“Billy is two yards behind him with a clear header. It’s a difficult one there, because if you’re Benik you don’t want to leave it – you want to try and deal with it. You’ve either got to deal with it properly or Billy [Mitchell] has got to give him a shout to then head it away. You see that 100 times in different divisions and then all just gets cleared very simply.

“These are the frustrating bits. For both the goals if you phase them just before the moment and aid to someone is this a goal, you’d go no it’s going straight on his head and it’s going straight to the keeper. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot.

“You are back to the same things that if we don’t take that individual accountability to stop these mistakes happening then you’re not going to win games of football.

“I’ll be really honest – they are not tactical issues and they are not anything other than poor moments where we’re not dealing with it. We need to eradicate them very, very quickly.

“It’s frustrating. Then we’ve had enough chances to go and score the equaliser.

“It’s the same sort of story away from home and what we can’t do is have such good home form and such poor away form. For me it is a mentality and a desire to go and do what you can to win a game away from home. We need to find that very, very quickly – otherwise our season is going to fizzle into a season where we were all hopeful and it’s not going to be what we want it to be. It’s as simple as that.”

The Verdict:

You can tell that Gary Rowett may be starting to feel a bit of pressure here as he knows the results aren’t up to scratch for Millwall currently and they’re not doing as well as they would’ve hoped.

However, when he says it’s not about tactical problems it doesn’t mean it’s him trying to avoid responsibility. Rather, it’s a way of showing how close the team are to being on to something here, but they must get over the fine margins that are changing games for them.

Although it is individual mistakes in the team that seem to be the current downfall, Rowett must feel confident enough to change up the team and make the right substitutions to try and eradicate this as much as possible in the hope that positives do soon come.