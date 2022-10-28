Gary Rowett offers update on what the future holds for Millwall player

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said a loan move for Isaac Olaofe is likely to materialise in January if his current situation at the club does not change.

The 22-year-old spent last season out on loan in League Two with Sutton United, developing well and scoring nine goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

A move to a League One club collapsed in the summer, according to Rowett, which has now put the Lions boss and the forward in a difficult spot.

“It’s been a difficult one.” Rowett explained, via South London Press.

“We had a deal for him to go to a League One club fall through at the last minute, so that was always the plan for him.

“He came back into the group but has been in and out of the squad again.”

Indeed he has. So far this season, Olaofe has appeared just three times for the club, starting just once in the Carabao Cup.

As such, Rowett says that it is likely the forward will go out on loan in January, providing Millwall aren’t hit with an injury crisis in the forward areas.

“He’s worked hard and played well in the U23 games. The likelihood is that he will get the opportunity to go back out on loan in January. But, if we get two or three injuries, then who knows, he might well be playing in the team.” Rowett added.

“He has got to be ready. If we get through to January and the situation hasn’t changed, we will look to get him out on loan again.

“We had a lot of interest in him in the last window, so I don’t anticipate that getting him a really good loan would be a problem.”

The Verdict

I think a loan move away from Millwall for Isaac Olaofe would be hugely beneficial.

After a good loan spell last season, it must be really frustrating for the forward to be in and out of the senior squad at Millwall and not playing regular senior football this campaign.

At 22, he ought to be playing or at the very least competing for a first team place week in week out and Rowett sounds confident that a solution can be found in the coming months.

Indeed, it seems as though the 22-year-old will find himself out on loan in the third tier testing himself at that level come January.