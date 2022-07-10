Gary Rowett offers thoughts on Leeds sanctioning player deal with Millwall

Gary Rowett has revealed that Millwall’s style could have been a reason why Leeds United opted to send Charlie Cresswell there on loan over other potential clubs.

Cresswell is seen as a very promising player at Leeds United but, with them in the Premier League, playing time was going to be hard to come by for him next season.

The decision was made for him to head out on loan then, and it was Millwall who were elected as the best destination for him.

He’ll be looking to do a good job in Bermondsey this coming season, then, and Rowett is impressed with what he has seen so far:

“He’s been brought up really well with a real hunger for work-rate. He’s an aggressive boy who wants to fight, I think that’s why Millwall was something they were very, very keen on even though they had some very good other options,” the Millwall manager said to the South London Press

“Even in the first couple of days of training he has put a few of the lads on their backsides.

“At 19 years old that takes a bit of confidence and strength.”

The Verdict

It’s always important for a club to get the destination right for their loan players, especially when they are young, as it is crucial for their development.

It sounds like Cresswell has already made a positive impact for the Lions in training, though, and he’ll be aiming to carry that into the serious stuff when it gets going at the end of this month.