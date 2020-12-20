Gary Rowett offers reasoning behind Millwall trio’s absence vs Nottingham Forest

Tom Bradshaw scored his second Championship goal in as many matches, although Millwall were denied a second consecutive victory against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Bradshaw found himself in the right place to tap home Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s cut-back moments into the second-half, but the Lions’ joy was short-lived when Alex Mighten thumped home a fine equaliser for Chris Hughton’s team less than 120 seconds later.

Despite the setback, it was another positive result for Millwall, who’ve now taken more points in the previous five days than the last six games combined.

Part of Millwall’s poor recent form has been down to their unfortunate injury record – with Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney and on-loan West Brom man, Kenneth Zohore, all still out injured.

And there appeared more concerns for Gary Rowett after Scott Malone, Ryan Woods and Shane Ferguson were all absent from the 20-man squad against Forest.

All three were involved against Bristol City on Tuesday, although the latter was an unused substitute at Ashton Gate.

The Lions boss told South London Press: “Illness and injury.”

The Verdict

The fact that Rowett didn’t expand on this too much would suggest there’s every chance they will all return to the squad against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Following the Robins victory, it appeared unlikely that any of the three would have started the game against Forest, but they’re all good options to have on the bench – with their absence giving the likes of youngsters Hayden Muller and Junior Tiensia the chance to be with the first-team.