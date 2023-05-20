After narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2022/23, it is back to the drawing board for Millwall this summer.

Having finished eighth in the division, and just a point outside of the top six, there is no need for wholesale changes, but, improvements must be made if Millwall are to once again challenge for play-off honours next season.

This is something that Millwall boss Gary Rowett is all too familiar with, if one of his recent interviews is anything to go by.

In said interview, Rowett discussed where and how Millwall will be looking to improve this summer, as well as offering an insight into what you can expect from the club in the transfer market this summer.

What has Gary Rowett said about Millwall's summer transfer plans?

With the season behind us, Rowett has reflected on just why the club missed out on the top six.

Indeed, he recently told South London Press: “We missed key players towards the end of the season and that’s a factor we need to look at,”

"How can we keep players, if possible, available for longer? You can never completely avoid injuries but you are still looking to have them available, if you can, because I felt that was key.

“We need to improve some of the younger players again. Can we get Romain (Esse) into a position where he can effect the team? Can we improve Billy (Mitchell)? Can we improve Danny (McNamara)? All these things are factors."

Continuing further, Rowett then turned to recruitment at the ckubbttt

“Then the other part is really simple – everywhere else you need to push on." the Lions' boss continued,

"That’s where it has to start. I don’t think there is any point in bolstering our squad, it’s can we find three or four players to make us better – like Zian (Flemming) did last season.

“I won’t go into details about what positions or types of player, but if you look at a Premier League player and a Championship one then there are obvious differences and attributes that are more abundant.

“But you have to try and aspire to those things – that’s mobility, quality, awareness and tactical understanding, so many things.

“We’ve got a really strong and consistent base to our team and the end of the season probably showed we are just short in one or two little aspects – but not far off."

Having been so successful with bringing Zian Flemming to the club last summer, and seeing the impact the Dutchman made on their squad last season, you certainly cannot blame the Lions for taking what seems to be a quality over quantity approach this summer.

Indeed, it will certainly be interesting to see what arrivals the club bring in.