Gary Rowett offers exciting Zian Flemming prediction as Millwall continue to shine

Gary Rowett was keen to add to his Millwall team this summer in the hope that they could push towards a top six finish this season.

The Lions made a number of signings throughout the transfer window including breaking their record transfer fee to sign Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard.

As it stands, Rowett’s side have got up to the top six like they wanted although they will have to keep up the intensity for the rest of the season to remain in that position.

However, the boss is fairly confident his side can do it especially given he feels there is more to come from new man Flemming as he told the South London Press: “His ability from both feet has been the biggest thing which has impressed me.

“He’s a player that I have tried to sign a couple of times before – I have been watching him for three years, so I know a lot about him.

“As a player, there is more to come. He is adapting to the physicality of the league. He is adapting to the pace of the league and he has come from a league where it is a completely different style of football.

“But, in certain aspects, he suits the Championship and English football a lot. The more that his team-mate gets used to him can only help.

“Playing in a no 10 position is a bit more natural for him, and I expect him to score plenty more goals before the season finishes.”

The Verdict:

It was always going to take Flemming some time to adapt to the Championship and his new team at Millwall, especially when you consider there’s been a fair number of new arrivals at the Den since the summer.

However, with five goals already from 13 appearances, it’s clear that the 24-year-old does have talent and you would expect that to only grow as he continues to settle in to the Championship.

Rowett is clearly a big fan of his having tried to sign him previously and the fact that he has high expectations is only a reflection of that so you’d expect this to encourage Flemming to reach the top of his game.